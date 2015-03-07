The JepettosFormed February 2011
The Jepettos
2011-02
The Jepettos Biography (Wikipedia)
The Jepettos are an alternative folk band from Belfast and Derry, Northern Ireland. The band was formed in February 2011 and consists of writer members Michael Aicken (vocals, guitars) and Ruth Aicken (vocals, various instruments) alongside an alternating line-up of musicians. Highlights in the band's career have included supporting rapper Tinie Tempah and sharing the bill with Foo Fighters and The Black Keys at Tennent's Vital in 2012.
The Jepettos Tracks
Moving Underground
Moving Underground
Moving Underground
Uprising
Uprising
Uprising
Shimmer
Shimmer
Shimmer
Water
Water
Water
Chemicals
Chemicals
Chemicals
Even Though
Even Though
Even Though
Goldrush
Goldrush
Goldrush
Something In The Air
Something In The Air
What You Said
What You Said
What You Said
Youre Not Listening
Youre Not Listening
Youre Not Listening
Chemicals (Not Squares Remix)
Chemicals (Not Squares Remix)
Coventry Carol
Coventry Carol
Coventry Carol
Golden
Golden
Golden
Goldrush (Go Wolf Remix)
Goldrush (Go Wolf Remix)
To Be With You
To Be With You
To Be With You
I Should Have Kissed you More
I Should Have Kissed you More
Good Times
Good Times
Good Times
Journey
Journey
Journey
