The Jepettos are an alternative folk band from Belfast and Derry, Northern Ireland. The band was formed in February 2011 and consists of writer members Michael Aicken (vocals, guitars) and Ruth Aicken (vocals, various instruments) alongside an alternating line-up of musicians. Highlights in the band's career have included supporting rapper Tinie Tempah and sharing the bill with Foo Fighters and The Black Keys at Tennent's Vital in 2012.