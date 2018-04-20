Demon Fuzz was an afro-rock group which was formed in 1968 and broke up in 1972. Its members had all immigrated to Britain from Commonwealth countries. The band's name means "devil's children or bad policemen". They originally played soul, but the music they heard during a trip to Morocco lead to a change in their style to what has been described as a blend of funk, rock, jazz and African music. Their album, Afreaka!, has become a popular source for sampling.[citation needed] Since 2008, they have received sporadic airplay by the BBC radio presenters Huey Morgan and Gideon Coe.