Demon FuzzFormed 1968. Disbanded 1972
Demon Fuzz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4dbaa0f2-4e05-4f3b-8395-a1b3859e03ac
Demon Fuzz Biography (Wikipedia)
Demon Fuzz was an afro-rock group which was formed in 1968 and broke up in 1972. Its members had all immigrated to Britain from Commonwealth countries. The band's name means "devil's children or bad policemen". They originally played soul, but the music they heard during a trip to Morocco lead to a change in their style to what has been described as a blend of funk, rock, jazz and African music. Their album, Afreaka!, has become a popular source for sampling.[citation needed] Since 2008, they have received sporadic airplay by the BBC radio presenters Huey Morgan and Gideon Coe.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Demon Fuzz Tracks
Sort by
Past Preasent And Future
Demon Fuzz
Past Preasent And Future
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past Preasent And Future
Last played on
I Put A Spell On You
Demon Fuzz
I Put A Spell On You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Put A Spell On You
Last played on
Disillusioned Man
Demon Fuzz
Disillusioned Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Disillusioned Man
Last played on
Message To Mankind
Demon Fuzz
Message To Mankind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Message To Mankind
Last played on
mercy (variation no.one)
Demon Fuzz
mercy (variation no.one)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
mercy (variation no.one)
Last played on
Demon Fuzz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist