Haruna IsholaDied 9 November 1983
Haruna Ishola Bello M.O.N. (honorary title, Member of the Order of the Niger (1919–1983) was a Nigerian musician, and one of the most popular artists in the apala genre. In the decades leading up to Nigerian independence in 1960, apala music developed when amateur musicians would play to arouse the faithful after the long fast of Ramadan.
