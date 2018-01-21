Antique Doll
Antique Doll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4db96f61-121e-436f-8913-c19c3476648f
Antique Doll Tracks
Sort by
The Grip And The Twine
Antique Doll
The Grip And The Twine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Grip And The Twine
Last played on
Cold Gold
Antique Doll
Cold Gold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cold Gold
Last played on
Broken
Antique Doll
Broken
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Broken
Last played on
Paint
Antique Doll
Paint
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paint
Last played on
Rockinghorse
Antique Doll
Rockinghorse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rockinghorse
Last played on
Flyght
Antique Doll
Flyght
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flyght
Last played on
Antique Doll Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist