Go Sailor
Go Sailor Biography (Wikipedia)
Go Sailor was a short-lived Berkeley based twee pop band. Its members included Rose Melberg of Tiger Trap and the Softies (guitar, vocals), Paul Curran of Crimpshrine (bass) and Amy Linton of Henry's Dress (later of The Aislers Set) (drums). They recorded three 7" singles and a full-length CD on Lookout! Records in 1996, the latter of which collected the singles tracks and two compilation appearances. After their breakup their songs "Ray of Sunshine" and "Together Forever in Love" were included on the soundtrack to the movie But I'm a Cheerleader.
