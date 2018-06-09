Dip in the Pool is a Japanese pop duo consisting of Miyako Koda (voices) and Tatsuji Kimura (keyboards), who have made eight albums. Their UK album Silence was released through Rough Trade Records in 1986. Their track "Izmir" is the ending music of the PlayStation game, Omega Boost. Koda is also an actress and has appeared in "Fanshî dansu" (Fancy Dance, 1989), "Hakuchi" (1999), and "Kanaria" (2005).