dip in the poolFormed 1983
dip in the pool
1983
dip in the pool Biography (Wikipedia)
Dip in the Pool is a Japanese pop duo consisting of Miyako Koda (voices) and Tatsuji Kimura (keyboards), who have made eight albums. Their UK album Silence was released through Rough Trade Records in 1986. Their track "Izmir" is the ending music of the PlayStation game, Omega Boost. Koda is also an actress and has appeared in "Fanshî dansu" (Fancy Dance, 1989), "Hakuchi" (1999), and "Kanaria" (2005).
dip in the pool Tracks
On Retinae (West Version)
dip in the pool
On Retinae (West Version)
On Retinae (West Version)
