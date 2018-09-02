Morton GouldBorn 10 December 1913. Died 21 February 1996
Morton Gould (December 10, 1913 – February 21, 1996) was an American composer, conductor, arranger, and pianist.
Morton Gould Tracks
Latin American Symphonette
Morton Gould
Morton Gould
Latin American Symphonette
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
Latin American Symphonette
Orchestra
Last played on
Pavanne (American Symphonette, No 2)
Morton Gould
Morton Gould
Pavanne (American Symphonette, No 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
Pavanne (American Symphonette, No 2)
Last played on
Windjammer
Morton Gould
Windjammer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
Windjammer
Last played on
Latin-American Symphonette (Rhumba)
Morton Gould
Morton Gould
Latin-American Symphonette (Rhumba)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
Latin-American Symphonette (Rhumba)
Last played on
Boogie Woogie Etude
Boogie Woogie Etude
Last played on
Variations on America
Charles Ives
Variations on America
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br12k.jpglink
Variations on America
Last played on
Chicago
Fred Fisher
Chicago
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
Chicago
Last played on
Manhattan Serenade
Morton Gould
Manhattan Serenade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
Manhattan Serenade
Last played on
Three Places In New England: Putnam's Camp
Charles Ives
Charles Ives
Three Places In New England: Putnam's Camp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br12k.jpglink
Three Places In New England: Putnam's Camp
Last played on
Saratoga Quickstep
Morton Gould
Saratoga Quickstep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
Saratoga Quickstep
Conductor
Last played on
Dance Symphony
Aaron Copland
Dance Symphony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjnc.jpglink
Dance Symphony
Last played on
Fall River Legend (Cotillon)
Morton Gould
Morton Gould
Fall River Legend (Cotillon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
Fall River Legend (Cotillon)
Last played on
Spirituals for Strings
Morton Gould
Spirituals for Strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
Spirituals for Strings
Last played on
Waltz (Swan Lake)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Waltz (Swan Lake)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Waltz (Swan Lake)
Last played on
Boogie Woogie Etude (Proms 2015)
Morton Gould
Morton Gould
Boogie Woogie Etude (Proms 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y84zs.jpglink
Boogie Woogie Etude (Proms 2015)
Last played on
Boogie Woogie Etude
Boogie Woogie Etude
Last played on
Schwanda the Bagpiper (Polka and Fugue)
Jaromír Weinberger
Jaromír Weinberger
Schwanda the Bagpiper (Polka and Fugue)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfw5.jpglink
Schwanda the Bagpiper (Polka and Fugue)
Last played on
Guaracha (Latin-American Symphonette)
Morton Gould
Morton Gould
Guaracha (Latin-American Symphonette)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
Guaracha (Latin-American Symphonette)
Last played on
American Symphonette No 2 (Pavanne)
Morton Gould
Morton Gould
American Symphonette No 2 (Pavanne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
American Symphonette No 2 (Pavanne)
Last played on
Boogie Woogie Etude
Boogie Woogie Etude
Last played on
Boogie Woogie Etude (arr. For piano)
Gould
Composer
Gould
Boogie Woogie Etude (arr. For piano)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boogie Woogie Etude (arr. For piano)
Composer
Last played on
American Salute (feat. Morton Gould)
Boston Pops Orchestra
American Salute (feat. Morton Gould)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vc1fq.jpglink
American Salute (feat. Morton Gould)
Last played on
Benny's Gig – No. 2: Brisk, with drive
Morton Gould
Morton Gould
Benny's Gig – No. 2: Brisk, with drive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
Latin-American Symphonette
Morton Gould
Morton Gould
Latin-American Symphonette
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
Latin-American Symphonette
Last played on
American Salute
Morton Gould
American Salute
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
American Salute
Last played on
Pavanne (from American Symphonette no.2)
Morton Gould
Morton Gould
Pavanne (from American Symphonette no.2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
Pavanne (from American Symphonette no.2)
Last played on
Latin-American Symphonette: Guaracha
Morton Gould
Morton Gould
Latin-American Symphonette: Guaracha
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
Latin-American Symphonette: Guaracha
Last played on
Spirituals: III A little bit of sin
Morton Gould
Morton Gould
Spirituals: III A little bit of sin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
Spirituals: III A little bit of sin
Last played on
Spirituals for Strings: 1. Gospel Train; 2. Were you there; 3. All God's children got wing
Morton Gould
Morton Gould
Spirituals for Strings: 1. Gospel Train; 2. Were you there; 3. All God's children got wing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
Rag from Derivations for Solo Clarinet and Band
Morton Gould
Morton Gould
Rag from Derivations for Solo Clarinet and Band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjfq7.jpglink
