Elzadie RobinsonBorn 24 April 1897. Died 17 January 1975
Elzadie Robinson (possibly April 24, 1897 – January 17, 1975) was an American classic female blues singer and songwriter. She recorded 34 songs between 1926 and 1929. Unusually for the time, she composed or co-composed most of her work. Details of her life outside the recording studio are sketchy.
AllMusic noted that "Robinson was a second-level blues singer whose voice seemed to get stronger with time".
