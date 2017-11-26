Ekenedilichukwu Ijemba (born May 14, 1991), better known by his stage name Humblesmith, is a Nigerian afropop recording artist who achieved recognition upon the release of his single titled "Osinachi", which later won a nomination spot at the 2016 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. He first ventured into the entertainment business as an actor, starring in a number of films including Hypertension (2010) with Sam Loco Efe. Currently signed to N-tyze Entertainment, he made the list of "10 Artists To Watch In 2016" by notJustOk.