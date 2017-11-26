HumblesmithBorn 14 May 1991
Humblesmith
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991-05-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4daf243f-d6f2-4881-b7c5-e74101a5cce1
Humblesmith Biography (Wikipedia)
Ekenedilichukwu Ijemba (born May 14, 1991), better known by his stage name Humblesmith, is a Nigerian afropop recording artist who achieved recognition upon the release of his single titled "Osinachi", which later won a nomination spot at the 2016 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. He first ventured into the entertainment business as an actor, starring in a number of films including Hypertension (2010) with Sam Loco Efe. Currently signed to N-tyze Entertainment, he made the list of "10 Artists To Watch In 2016" by notJustOk.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Humblesmith Tracks
Sort by
Focus
Humblesmith
Focus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Focus
Last played on
Back to artist