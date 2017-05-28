Paolo RustichelliBorn 1953
Paolo Rustichelli
1953
Paolo Rustichelli is an Italian-American pianist, composer, and producer, and the son of Oscar nominee Carlo Rustichelli. His music is eclectic but generally belongs in the genres smooth jazz, jazz rock, and progressive rock.
Voyager
Don't Stop
Walking In Rome
Med Groove
