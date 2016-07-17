Debra MonkBorn 27 February 1949
Debra Monk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-02-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4da99aba-efda-4b8b-982e-1f81a09df369
Debra Monk Biography (Wikipedia)
Debra Monk (born February 27, 1949) is an American actress, singer, and writer, best known for her performances on the Broadway stage. She earned her first Tony Award for the 1993 production of Redwood Curtain and won an Emmy Award for several guest appearances on NYPD Blue between 1998 and 1999.
Debra Monk Tracks
Everybody's Got The Right
Victor Garber
Everybody's Got The Right
Everybody's Got The Right
Everybody's Girl
Debra Monk
Everybody's Girl
Everybody's Girl
The little things you do together (Company)
Stephen Sondheim
The little things you do together (Company)
The little things you do together (Company)
