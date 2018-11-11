Chicks on Speed is a feminist music and fine art ensemble, formed in Munich in 1997, when members Australian Alex Murray-Leslie and American Melissa Logan met at the Munich Academy of Fine Arts.

Though Chicks on Speed reached cult status throughout the 2000s as catalysts of the musical genre electroclash, Chicks on Speed were actually founded as a multidisciplinary art group working in performance art, electronic dance music, collage graphics, textile design and fashion.