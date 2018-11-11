Chicks on SpeedFormed 1997
Chicks on Speed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br59x.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4da58f86-c7fb-4837-9ef5-423f122d2d15
Chicks on Speed Biography (Wikipedia)
Chicks on Speed is a feminist music and fine art ensemble, formed in Munich in 1997, when members Australian Alex Murray-Leslie and American Melissa Logan met at the Munich Academy of Fine Arts.
Though Chicks on Speed reached cult status throughout the 2000s as catalysts of the musical genre electroclash, Chicks on Speed were actually founded as a multidisciplinary art group working in performance art, electronic dance music, collage graphics, textile design and fashion.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chicks on Speed Tracks
Sort by
Wordy Rappinghood
Chicks on Speed
Wordy Rappinghood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59x.jpglink
Wordy Rappinghood
Last played on
We Don't Play Guitars
Chicks on Speed
We Don't Play Guitars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59x.jpglink
We Don't Play Guitars
Last played on
Euro Trash Girl
Chicks on Speed
Euro Trash Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59x.jpglink
Euro Trash Girl
Last played on
Utopia
Chicks on Speed
Utopia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59x.jpglink
Utopia
Last played on
Peter On Acid
Chicks on Speed
Peter On Acid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59x.jpglink
Peter On Acid
Last played on
Time (Strobe Light)
Chicks on Speed
Time (Strobe Light)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59x.jpglink
Time (Strobe Light)
Last played on
Chicks on Speed Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist