BernsteinGerman synthpop band
Bernstein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4da33761-8713-43c6-9b65-50b754f61557
Bernstein Tracks
Sort by
The Rainmaker (1997) - Sharks
Elmer Bernstein
The Rainmaker (1997) - Sharks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqll7.jpglink
The Rainmaker (1997) - Sharks
Orchestra
Last played on
Mambo from Symphonic Dances from West Side Story
Bernstein
Mambo from Symphonic Dances from West Side Story
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Mambo from Symphonic Dances from West Side Story
Last played on
Overture
Bernstein
Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture
Last played on
Bernstein Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist