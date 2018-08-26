Trash Boat is a British punk rock band formed in St Albans in 2014. The group consists of Tobi Duncan (vocals), Dann Bostock (rhythm guitar), Ryan Hyslop (lead guitar), James Grayson (bass), and Oakley Moffatt (drums).

The group has released two EPs; one was released independently in 2014 while the other was released after signing with Hopeless Records in 2015. The band's debut album, Nothing I Write You Can Change What You've Been Through, was released on 17 June 2016, while their second, Crown Shyness, was released on July 20, 2018.