Ignite is a melodic hardcore band from Orange County, California. Formed in 1993, their commercial breakthrough album came on May 30, 2000, on TVT Records, and was called A Place Called Home. Prior to this release they were well regarded among hardcore fans, thanks in part to constant touring and having visited over 40 countries.

Much of their music is socially and politically aware. Ignite actively supports, and has given proceeds to, organizations such as Earth First, Doctors Without Borders, Sea Shepherd, and Pacific Wildlife. Lead singer Zoltán "Zoli" Téglás has taken account of such issues as environmental concerns and vegetarianism—common topics found on A Place Called Home. The legacy of Soviet Communism in Eastern Europe is another recurring theme, in part because of Teglas' Hungarian background.