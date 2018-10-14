Yungchen LhamoBorn 1963
Yungchen Lhamo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4d9d3718-2261-448d-9239-68ac50ba16a2
Yungchen Lhamo Biography (Wikipedia)
Yungchen Lhamo is a Tibetan singer-songwriter living in New York City. She won an Australian Record Industry Association award (ARIA) for best Folk/World/Traditional album, and was then signed by Peter Gabriel's Realworld Record label.
Yungchen has performed with Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins) and has sung duets with Natalie Merchant on Ophelia. She collaborated with Annie Lennox on her album Ama. Lhamo's recordings have been used in Seven Years in Tibet and many Tibetan documentaries. Yungchen has also performed at other venues such as London's Royal Festival Hall, New York City's Carnegie Hall, and Berlin's Philharmonic Hall.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yungchen Lhamo Tracks
Sort by
Om Mani Padme Hung
Yungchen Lhamo
Om Mani Padme Hung
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Om Mani Padme Hung
Last played on
Happiness Is
Yungchen Lhamo
Happiness Is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happiness Is
Last played on
Gi Pai Pa Yul Chola
Yungchen Lhamo
Gi Pai Pa Yul Chola
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gi Pai Pa Yul Chola
Last played on
Per Rig Chog Sum
Yungchen Lhamo
Per Rig Chog Sum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Per Rig Chog Sum
Last played on
Coming Home
Yungchen Lhamo
Coming Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coming Home
Last played on
Ngak Pai Metog
Yungchen Lhamo
Ngak Pai Metog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ngak Pai Metog
Last played on
Yungchen Lhamo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist