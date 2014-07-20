Jerry ClowerBorn 28 September 1926. Died 24 August 1998
Jerry Clower
1926-09-28
Jerry Clower Biography
Howard Gerald "Jerry" Clower (September 28, 1926 – August 24, 1998) was an American stand-up comedian. Born and raised in the Southern United States, Clower was best known for his stories of the rural South and was given the nickname "The Mouth of Mississippi".
The Chauffeur of the Professor
The chauffeur
