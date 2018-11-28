Marine GirlsFormed 1980. Disbanded 1983
Marine Girls
1980
Marine Girls Biography (Wikipedia)
Marine Girls were a post-punk group from Hatfield, Hertfordshire. The group was formed in 1980, by two sixth form school friends: Tracey Thorn and Gina Hartman. Originally, Thorn just played guitar and Hartman was the lead vocalist and percussionist. Thorn overcame her shyness and started singing too by the time they started making records. They were later joined by Jane Fox on bass and her younger sister, Alice, on joint vocals and percussion.
Marine Girls Performances & Interviews
Marine Girls Tracks
Seascape (John Peel session 16th Apr 1983)
Lazy Ways (John Peel session 16th Apr 1983)
On My Mind
Tonight?
A Place In The Sun
Lazy Ways (Radio 1 Session, 16 Apr 1983)
Love To Know
That Day (Radio 1 Session, 16 Apr 1983)
Sunshine Blue
Love You More (Radio 1 Session, 16 Apr 1983)
Fever
In Love
Hate That Girl
That Day (Radio 1 Session, 16 Apr 1983)
Seascape BBC Session 16.04.1983)
20,000 Leagues
Don't Come Back
Fever (Marc Riley 1.2.21982)
