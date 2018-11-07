Nikolaus LenauBorn 13 August 1802. Died 22 August 1850
1802-08-13
Nikolaus Lenau was the nom de plume of Nikolaus Franz Niembsch Edler von Strehlenau (13 August 1802 – 22 August 1850), a German-language Austrian poet.
Six Songs and Requiem, Op 90
