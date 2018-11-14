Delta RaeFormed 2009
Delta Rae
2009
Delta Rae Biography (Wikipedia)
Delta Rae is an American folk rock band formed in Durham, North Carolina. The band consists of three siblings Ian Hölljes (vocals and guitar), Eric Hölljes (vocals, guitar, piano and keys) and Brittany Hölljes (vocals), as well as Elizabeth Hopkins (vocals), Mike McKee (percussion) and Grant Emerson (bass guitar). They began as a four-piece ensemble and added McKee and Emerson to the dynamic in 2010. Their name hails from a fictional story the Hölljeses' mother intended to write about a Southern girl named Delta Rae who summons the Greek gods to earth.
Blackbird
Delta Rae
Blackbird
Blackbird
Last played on
A Long And Happy Life
Delta Rae
A Long And Happy Life
A Long And Happy Life
Last played on
No Peace In Quiet [Holiday Version]
Delta Rae
No Peace In Quiet [Holiday Version]
I Moved South
Delta Rae
I Moved South
I Moved South
Last played on
Aint Love
Delta Rae
Aint Love
Aint Love
Last played on
Scared
Delta Rae
Scared
Scared
Last played on
