Dottie Peoples is an American gospel singer.

Born Dorothy Peoples on August 12, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio, Peoples began singing at an early age. After completing high school, she toured with gospel pioneer Dorothy Norwood, a member of The Caravans. After that, she briefly joined a jazz ensemble, performing in various venues across the country.

Unhappy singing secular music, she relocated to Atlanta to return to her gospel roots.

She recorded her debut album, Live At Salem Baptist Church, in 1993. On July 28, 2008, Peoples performed a free concert at the East Birmingham Church of God in Christ.