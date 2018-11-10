William VacchianoBorn 1912. Died 19 September 2005
William Vacchiano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1912
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4d95cedc-4003-4349-a6b0-1ead9872c6d6
William Vacchiano Biography (Wikipedia)
William Vacchiano (May 23, 1912 – September 19, 2005) was a trumpeter and trumpet instructor.
Originally from Portland, Maine, Vacchiano studied trumpet at age 12. At 14 years old, he was playing in the Portland Symphony. He joined the New York Philharmonic in 1935 as third/assistant principal trumpet and appointed principal trumpet in 1942 by Bruno Walter. He taught at the Juilliard School for 67 years (1935-2002). He was also a professor at the Mannes College of Music from 1937–83 and the Manhattan School of Music from 1935-2002. His students included Wynton Marsalis, Philip Smith, Charles Schlueter, Gerard Schwarz, Manny Laureano, and Miles Davis.
His obituary in The New York Times quoted him saying:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
William Vacchiano Tracks
Sort by
The Unanswered Question
Charles Ives
The Unanswered Question
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br12k.jpglink
The Unanswered Question
Last played on
Concerto in C 'con molti strumenti', RV 558
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in C 'con molti strumenti', RV 558
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Concerto in C 'con molti strumenti', RV 558
Last played on
Back to artist