Xmal Deutschland (pronounced: /ɪksmal ˈdɔʏtʃlant/), often written as X-Mal Deutschland, was a musical group from Hamburg, Germany. Founded in 1980 with a completely female line-up, they became successful[vague] outside their native country. The lead singer of the band was vocalist Anja Huwe. Xmal Deutschland's last album was released in 1989.