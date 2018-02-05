Xmal DeutschlandFormed 1980. Disbanded 1989
Xmal Deutschland
1980
Xmal Deutschland Biography (Wikipedia)
Xmal Deutschland (pronounced: /ɪksmal ˈdɔʏtʃlant/), often written as X-Mal Deutschland, was a musical group from Hamburg, Germany. Founded in 1980 with a completely female line-up, they became successful[vague] outside their native country. The lead singer of the band was vocalist Anja Huwe. Xmal Deutschland's last album was released in 1989.
Xmal Deutschland Tracks
