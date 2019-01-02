Nick KamenBorn 15 April 1962
Nick Kamen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-04-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4d94bdb1-e313-4d16-942f-a287cd5cee57
Nick Kamen Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivor Neville "Nick" Kamen (born 15 April 1962 in Harlow, Essex, England) is an English male model, songwriter and musician. He is best known for the 1986 single "Each Time You Break My Heart".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nick Kamen Tracks
Sort by
I Promised Myself
Nick Kamen
I Promised Myself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Promised Myself
Last played on
Each Time You Break My Heart
Nick Kamen
Each Time You Break My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Each Time You Break My Heart
Last played on
Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever
Nick Kamen
Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever
Last played on
Tell Me
Nick Kamen
Tell Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell Me
Last played on
Nick Kamen Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist