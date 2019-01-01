Forbes RobinsonBorn 21 May 1926. Died 13 May 1987
Forbes Robinson
1926-05-21
Forbes Robinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Forbes Robinson (21 May 1926 – 13 May 1987) was a British bass, born in Macclesfield, best known for his performances in works by Mozart, Verdi, and Britten.
Past BBC Events
Proms 1979: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5n5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1979-08-21T06:29:40
21
Aug
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1975: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1975-09-03T06:29:40
3
Sep
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 07
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ern3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1972-07-28T06:29:40
28
Jul
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1969: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezwrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-22T06:29:40
22
Aug
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1967: Prom 39
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1967-09-04T06:29:40
4
Sep
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
