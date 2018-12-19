Oliver von Dohnányi - The "Golden Mask" Laureate 2018 recently Music Director of Ural Opera House in Jekaterinburg, Russia. (born 2 March 1955) is a Slovak conductor. He received the biggest Russian theatrical award, The Golden Mask, as the "Best Conductor" in 2018. He was Music Director of the National Theatre Prague (Národní divadlo), Intendant/Artistic Director of the Opera of the Slovak National Theatre in Bratislava, Intendant/Artistic Director of the Opera of the Moravian-Silesian National Theatre in Ostrava and principal conductor of the Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra, Bratislava and Slovak Sinfonietta Orchestra.

Dohnányi was born in Trenčín, Czechoslovakia, (now in Slovakia) and studied violin, composition and conducting at the Prague Academy for Music under Václav Neumann and at the University of Music and Performing Arts, Vienna under Otmar Suitner. He made his conducting début, with the Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra in Bratislava, in 1979.