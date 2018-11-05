Gene de PaulBorn 17 June 1919. Died 27 February 1988
Gene de Paul
1919-06-17
Gene de Paul Biography (Wikipedia)
Gene Vincent de Paul (June 17, 1919 – February 27, 1988) was an American pianist, composer and songwriter.
Gene de Paul Tracks
Barn Dance (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers)
Saul Chaplin
Barn Dance (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers)
Barn Dance (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers)
Seven brides for seven brothers: Barn dance (excerpt)
Gene de Paul
Seven brides for seven brothers: Barn dance (excerpt)
Seven brides for seven brothers: Barn dance (excerpt)
I'll Remember April
Gene de Paul
I'll Remember April
I'll Remember April
You Don't Know What Love Is
Curtis Stigers
You Don't Know What Love Is
You Don't Know What Love Is
I'll Remember April
Erroll Garner & Gene de Paul
I'll Remember April
I'll Remember April
Spring, Spring, Spring (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers), Johnny Mercer
Gene de Paul
Spring, Spring, Spring (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers), Johnny Mercer
Barn Dance from Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Gene de Paul
Barn Dance from Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Gene de Paul Links
