Lew Brown Born 10 December 1893. Died 5 February 1958
Lew Brown
1893-12-10
Lew Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Lew Brown (born Louis Brownstein, Russian: Луис Браунштейн, December 10, 1893 – February 5, 1958) was a lyricist for popular songs in the United States. During World War I and the Roaring Twenties, he wrote lyrics for several of the top Tin Pan Alley composers, especially Albert Von Tilzer. Brown was one third of a successful songwriting and music publishing team with Buddy DeSylva and Ray Henderson from 1925 until 1931. Brown also wrote or co-wrote many Broadway shows and Hollywood films. Among his most-popular songs are "Button Up Your Overcoat", "Don't Sit Under the Apple Tree", "Life Is Just a Bowl of Cherries", "That Old Feeling", and "The Birth of the Blues".
The Thrill Is Gone
Lew Brown
The Thrill Is Gone
The Thrill Is Gone
Comes Love
Lew Brown & Charles Tobias Sam H. Stept, Jamie Cullum, Heritage Orchestra & Jules Buckley
Comes Love
Comes Love
Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree
Lew Brown
Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree
Don't Sit Under The Apple Tree
Shine
Louis Armstrong
Shine
Shine
