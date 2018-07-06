Carol DeckerBorn 10 September 1957
Carol Decker
1957-09-10
Carol Decker Biography (Wikipedia)
Carol Ann Decker (born 10 September 1957) is an English musician and lead vocalist for the band T'Pau, which had international success in the late 1980s. Although Decker's music is mainly associated with the group, she also released "One Heart," a solo single in 1995, to support the centenary of the Halifax World Cup Rugby League.
Decker's personal record label is named GnatFish.
- Carol Decker - Tracks of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kz4m3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02kz4m3.jpg2015-02-27T16:59:00.000ZCarol Decker picks her Tracks of My Years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02kz4pc
- Carol Decker Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02h54y1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02h54y1.jpg2015-01-18T13:38:00.000ZCarol Decker of T'Pau performed two songs live in sessionhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02h54yb
- Carol Decker on the 80'shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pbqgc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pbqgc.jpg2014-01-05T13:31:00.000ZT'Pau's Carol Decker talks about the band's early days and the heartbreaks involved.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01pbqgm
Heart And Soul (Radio 2 Live in Ibiza 2018)
Heart And Soul (Radio 2 Live in Ibiza 2018)
China In Your Head (Live In Session)
China In Your Head (Live In Session)
China In Your Head (Live In Session)
