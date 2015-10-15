Alexis KornerBorn 19 April 1928. Died 1 January 1983
Alexis Korner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqqgk.jpg
1928-04-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4d8a7964-df16-4db5-a892-e5bda99d84d2
Alexis Korner Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexis Andrew Nicholas Koerner (19 April 1928 – 1 January 1984), known professionally as Alexis Korner, was a British blues musician and radio broadcaster, who has sometimes been referred to as "a founding father of British blues". A major influence on the sound of the British music scene in the 1960s, Korner was instrumental in the formation of several notable British bands including The Rolling Stones and Free.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexis Korner Performances & Interviews
Alexis Korner Tracks
Sort by
I Got My Brand On You
Alexis Korner
I Got My Brand On You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqgk.jpglink
I Got My Brand On You
Last played on
I See It
Alexis Korner
I See It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqgk.jpglink
I See It
Last played on
Blue Monday - The Marquee 1983
Alexis Korner
Blue Monday - The Marquee 1983
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqgk.jpglink
Blue Monday - The Marquee 1983
Lucille (Radio 1 In Concert, The Marquee, 28 Apr 1983)
Alexis Korner
Lucille (Radio 1 In Concert, The Marquee, 28 Apr 1983)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqgk.jpglink
Lawdy Miss Claudie (Radio 1 In Concert, The Marquee, 28 Apr 1983)
Alexis Korner
Lawdy Miss Claudie (Radio 1 In Concert, The Marquee, 28 Apr 1983)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqgk.jpglink
Jump (Radio 1 In Concert, The Marquee, 28 Apr 1983)
Alexis Korner
Jump (Radio 1 In Concert, The Marquee, 28 Apr 1983)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqgk.jpglink
Bring It On Home (Radio 1 In Concert, The Marquee, 28 Apr 1983)
Alexis Korner
Bring It On Home (Radio 1 In Concert, The Marquee, 28 Apr 1983)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqgk.jpglink
Watermelon Man (Radio 1 Session, 1965)
Alexis Korner
Watermelon Man (Radio 1 Session, 1965)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqgk.jpglink
Precious Lord
Alexis Korner
Precious Lord
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqgk.jpglink
Precious Lord
Last played on
I've Got My Mojo Working
Alexis Korner
I've Got My Mojo Working
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqgk.jpglink
I've Got My Mojo Working
Last played on
Hoochie Coochie Man (Radio 1 In Concert, The Marquee, 28 Apr 1983)
Alexis Korner
Hoochie Coochie Man (Radio 1 In Concert, The Marquee, 28 Apr 1983)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqgk.jpglink
King BB
Alexis Korner
King BB
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqgk.jpglink
King BB
Last played on
Down By The Riverside
Alexis Korner
Down By The Riverside
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqgk.jpglink
Down By The Riverside
Last played on
One Room Country Shack (Radio 1 In Concert, The Marquee, 28 Apr 1983)
Alexis Korner
One Room Country Shack (Radio 1 In Concert, The Marquee, 28 Apr 1983)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqgk.jpglink
Overdrive (Brian Matthew's Top Gear Session, 27 Nov 1964)
Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated
Overdrive (Brian Matthew's Top Gear Session, 27 Nov 1964)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqvd.jpglink
Overdrive (Brian Matthew's Top Gear Session, 27 Nov 1964)
Last played on
Please, Please, Please (Brian Matthew's Top Gear Session, 27 Nov 1964)
Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated
Please, Please, Please (Brian Matthew's Top Gear Session, 27 Nov 1964)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqvd.jpglink
Please, Please, Please (Brian Matthew's Top Gear Session, 27 Nov 1964)
Last played on
(Night Time Is) The Right Time (Band Beat Session, 1962)
Alexis Korner
(Night Time Is) The Right Time (Band Beat Session, 1962)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqgk.jpglink
Bright Lights Big City - The Marquee 1983
Alexis Korner
Bright Lights Big City - The Marquee 1983
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqgk.jpglink
Money Honey (Radio 1 In Concert, The Marquee, 28 Apr 1983)
Alexis Korner
Money Honey (Radio 1 In Concert, The Marquee, 28 Apr 1983)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqgk.jpglink
Country Mornin' (Radio 1 In Concert, The Marquee, 28 Apr 1983)
Alexis Korner
Country Mornin' (Radio 1 In Concert, The Marquee, 28 Apr 1983)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqgk.jpglink
I Got My Mojo Working
Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated
I Got My Mojo Working
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqvd.jpglink
I Got My Mojo Working
Last played on
Deleted Record
None
Deleted Record
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qmyrx.jpglink
Deleted Record
Performer
Last played on
High Heeled Sneakers
Alexis Korner
High Heeled Sneakers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqgk.jpglink
High Heeled Sneakers
Last played on
I Wanna Put a Tiger in Your Tank
Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated
I Wanna Put a Tiger in Your Tank
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqvd.jpglink
I Wanna Put a Tiger in Your Tank
Last played on
Robert Johnson
Alexis Korner
Robert Johnson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqgk.jpglink
Robert Johnson
Last played on
Operator
Alexis Korner
Operator
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqgk.jpglink
Operator
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1983
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebwhzc
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1983-06-17T06:14:09
17
Jun
1983
Glastonbury: 1983
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest Alexis Korner News
Alexis Korner Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist