Elephant’s MemoryFormed 1969. Disbanded 1974
Elephant’s Memory
1969
Elephant’s Memory Biography (Wikipedia)
Elephant's Memory was an American rock band formed in New York City in the late 1960s, known primarily for backing John Lennon and Yoko Ono from late 1971 to 1973. For live performances with Lennon and Ono, the band was known as the Plastic Ono Elephant's Memory Band.
Elephant’s Memory Tracks
Jungle Gyms
Old Man Willow
Jungle Gym at the Zoo
Hot Dog Man
Elephant’s Memory Links
