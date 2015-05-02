Jake Wade & The Soul Searchers
Biography (Wikipedia)
Jake Wade and the Soul Searchers was an American funk band, signed to Ubiquity Records. They toured with Stoney Murphy and Meat Loaf in the early 1970s. Their song, "Searching for Soul", was sampled in the 2006 Beyoncé song, "Suga Mama".
