Squarepusher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqght.jpg
1975-01-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4d86ad4e-28d8-4e9f-8cf4-735c57060fdc
Squarepusher Biography (Wikipedia)
Squarepusher is the principal pseudonym adopted by Tom Jenkinson (born 17 January 1975), an English electronic musician. His compositions draw on a number of influences including drum and bass, acid house, jazz and electroacoustic music. His recordings are typified by a combination of electronic sound sources, live instrumental playing and digital signal processing. He is the brother of Ceephax Acid Crew (Andrew Jenkinson).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Squarepusher Performances & Interviews
- Squarepusher on Damogen Furieshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02nbl0d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02nbl0d.jpg2015-04-05T21:00:00.000ZSquarepusher chats to Stuart Maconie about his forthcoming album Damogen Furies, encountering prejudice as an electronic musician and the removal of ego from music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02nbl1v
Squarepusher on Damogen Furies
Squarepusher Tracks
Sort by
Iambic 5 Poetry
Squarepusher
Iambic 5 Poetry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Iambic 5 Poetry
Last played on
Tommib
Squarepusher
Tommib
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Tommib
Last played on
Planetarium
Squarepusher
Planetarium
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Planetarium
Last played on
Coopers World
Squarepusher
Coopers World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Coopers World
Last played on
My Red Hot Car (Girl)
Squarepusher
My Red Hot Car (Girl)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
My Red Hot Car (Girl)
Last played on
Square Rave
Squarepusher
Square Rave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Square Rave
Last played on
My Red Hot Car
Squarepusher
My Red Hot Car
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
My Red Hot Car
Last played on
Beep Street
Squarepusher
Beep Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Beep Street
Last played on
Daydreams (Excerpt) (feat. Olivia Coleman)
Squarepusher
Daydreams (Excerpt) (feat. Olivia Coleman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Daydreams (Excerpt) (feat. Olivia Coleman)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Energy Wizard
Squarepusher
Energy Wizard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Energy Wizard
Last played on
Iambic 9 Poetry
Squarepusher
Iambic 9 Poetry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Iambic 9 Poetry
Last played on
World Three
Squarepusher
World Three
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
World Three
Dissolver
Squarepusher
Dissolver
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Dissolver
Sad Robot Goes Funny
Squarepusher
Sad Robot Goes Funny
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Sad Robot Goes Funny
You Endless
Squarepusher
You Endless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
You Endless
Last played on
Tomib Help Buss
Squarepusher
Tomib Help Buss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Tomib Help Buss
Last played on
Rustic Raver
Squarepusher
Rustic Raver
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Rustic Raver
Last played on
Central Line
Squarepusher
Central Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Central Line
Last played on
Squarepusher Theme
Squarepusher
Squarepusher Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Squarepusher Theme
Last played on
Theme From Ernest
Squarepusher
Theme From Ernest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Theme From Ernest
Last played on
Freeway
Squarepusher
Freeway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Freeway
Last played on
My Sound
Squarepusher
My Sound
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
My Sound
Last played on
Mutilation Colony - Excerpt (Live)
Squarepusher
Mutilation Colony - Excerpt (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Mutilation Colony
Tom Jenkinson & Squarepusher
Mutilation Colony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Mutilation Colony
Composer
Last played on
Star Time 2
Tom Jenkinson & Squarepusher
Star Time 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Star Time 2
Composer
Last played on
Port Rhombus
Squarepusher
Port Rhombus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Port Rhombus
Last played on
Frisco Wave
Squarepusher
Frisco Wave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Frisco Wave
Last played on
Scratch Yer Head (Squarepusher Mix)
DJ Food
Scratch Yer Head (Squarepusher Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqswy.jpglink
Scratch Yer Head (Squarepusher Mix)
Last played on
Kwang Bass
Squarepusher
Kwang Bass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Kwang Bass
Last played on
Kontenjaz
Squarepusher
Kontenjaz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Kontenjaz
Last played on
The Modern Bass Guitar
Squarepusher
The Modern Bass Guitar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
The Modern Bass Guitar
Last played on
Stor Ei Glass - 6 Music Session: 12th June 2015
Squarepusher
Stor Ei Glass - 6 Music Session: 12th June 2015
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Exjag Nives
Squarepusher
Exjag Nives
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Exjag Nives
Last played on
Stor Eiglass
Squarepusher
Stor Eiglass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Stor Eiglass
Last played on
Baltang Ort
Squarepusher
Baltang Ort
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqght.jpglink
Baltang Ort
Last played on
Playlists featuring Squarepusher
Latest Squarepusher News
Squarepusher Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist