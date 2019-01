Squarepusher is the principal pseudonym adopted by Tom Jenkinson (born 17 January 1975), an English electronic musician. His compositions draw on a number of influences including drum and bass, acid house, jazz and electroacoustic music. His recordings are typified by a combination of electronic sound sources, live instrumental playing and digital signal processing. He is the brother of Ceephax Acid Crew (Andrew Jenkinson).

