John Ryan
John Henry Ryan II (born August 19, 1987), also known as JRY, is an American singer, multi-platinum songwriter, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist from Rochester, New York. Ryan is best known for co-writing and co-producing One Direction's last four albums and many of their singles. He has written songs for many acclaimed artists. His compositions and productions have sold over 30 million units worldwide.
Fireball (feat. John Ryan)
Pitbull
