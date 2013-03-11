Rosie LedetBorn 25 October 1971
1971-10-25
Rosie Ledet (born October 25, 1971, Mary Roszela Bellard in Church Point, Louisiana, USA) is an American Creole Zydeco accordion player and singer.
Her songs are known for their sultry and suggestive lyrics. She tours and records with her band, the Zydeco Playboys.
Rosie Ledet Tracks
I Can't Find Love
