Anna of the NorthBorn 17 June 1991
Anna of the North
Anna of the North Biography (Wikipedia)
Anna Lotterud (born 17 June 1991), better known by her stage name Anna of the North, is an Oslo-based Norwegian singer-songwriter from Gjøvik. Her music has been regarded as "soft, soul-baring electro-pop".
Anna of the North Tracks
Boredom (feat. Anna of the North, Rex Orange County & Corinne Bailey Rae)
Tyler, the Creator
Boredom (feat. Anna of the North, Rex Orange County & Corinne Bailey Rae)
Boredom (feat. Anna of the North, Rex Orange County & Corinne Bailey Rae)
Last played on
Someone
Anna of the North
Someone
Someone
Last played on
Feels So Good (feat. Anna of the North)
HONNE
Feels So Good (feat. Anna of the North)
Feels So Good (feat. Anna of the North)
Last played on
Charlie Brown (feat. Anna of the North)
Rejjie Snow
Charlie Brown (feat. Anna of the North)
Charlie Brown (feat. Anna of the North)
Last played on
Fire
Anna of the North
Fire
Fire
Last played on
Lovers
Anna of the North
Lovers
Lovers
Last played on
911/Mr Lonely (feat. Frank Ocean, ScHoolboy Q, Syd, Anna of the North & Steve Lacy)
Tyler, the Creator
911/Mr Lonely (feat. Frank Ocean, ScHoolboy Q, Syd, Anna of the North & Steve Lacy)
911/Mr Lonely (feat. Frank Ocean, ScHoolboy Q, Syd, Anna of the North & Steve Lacy)
Last played on
Oslo
Anna of the North
Oslo
Oslo
Last played on
Playlists featuring Anna of the North
Upcoming Events
25
Mar
2019
ANNA OF THE NORTH
Village Underground, London, UK
