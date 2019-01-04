Chesney HawkesBritish pop singer, songwriter, and occasional actor. Born 22 September 1971
Chesney Hawkes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvbr.jpg
1971-09-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4d74424b-627d-42dd-ab1b-85f16f10e027
Chesney Hawkes Biography (Wikipedia)
Chesney Lee Hawkes (born 22 September 1971), is an English pop singer, songwriter, and occasional actor. He is best known for one single "The One and Only", which topped the UK Singles Chart, and reached the Top 10 in the United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chesney Hawkes Tracks
Sort by
The One and Only
Chesney Hawkes
The One and Only
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04thbz7.jpglink
The One and Only
Last played on
Chesney Hawkes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist