Camille Decreus, sometimes written as Camille DeCreus or Camille de Creus (23 September 1876 – 26 September 1939) was a French composer and pianist.
Camille Decreus Tracks
Richard Wagner
The Mastersingers (Prize Song)
Music Arranger
