David M. Lee, Jr. (born January 4, 1941, New Orleans, United States) is an American jazz drummer and composer.

Lee played professional from his early teens, and was a member of bands in the U.S. Army in the early 1960s. Later in the 1960s he drummed for New Orleans soul musician Willie Tee, and was discovered by Dizzy Gillespie at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in 1969, when he played in the band of George French on Bourbon Street. That same year he founded the New Orleans Jazz Workshop. Gillespie brought Lee into his band in 1969; soon after he worked with Roy Ayers (1971) and Sonny Rollins (1972-1975). Lee subsequently worked with Joe Zawinul, Lonnie Liston Smith, Joe Williams, Charlie Rouse, Leon Thomas, Chet Baker, Mike Longo, Gary Burton, Larry Coryell, Grady Gaines, Richard Wyands and Hugh Lawson. In 1973, he recorded the solo album Evolution (Supernal), with Bob Cranshaw and George Davis as guest musicians. His compositions are influenced by Baby Dodds, Paul Barbarin, and Max Roach. In the 1980s he played in New Orleans, among others, with Germaine Bazzle and Ellis Marsalis.