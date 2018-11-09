The Time FrequencyFormed 1990
The Time Frequency (TTF) are an electronic dance group from Scotland.
The band was founded by Jon Campbell in 1990. They are one of Scotland's first techno groups. Members that TTF have included are fellow keyboard players Paul Inglis, Kyle Ramsay and later Colin McNeil. Mary Kiani was the lead singer of TTF, then Debbie Millar and now currently Lorena Dale.
During the 1990s, they had chart success with a number of hit singles, amongst which the biggest were "The Ultimate High", "New Emotion" and "Real Love" (the last named of which, after a remix, reached number 8 in the UK Singles Chart).
