1918-10-08
Kurt Redel Biography (Wikipedia)
Kurt Redel (8 October 1918 in Breslau, Silesia, now Wrocław, Poland – 12 February 2013 in Munich, Germany) was a German flautist and conductor.
Mandolin Concerto in C major RV 425
Antonio Vivaldi
Mandolin Concerto in C major RV 425
Mandolin Concerto in C major RV 425
Last played on
Concerto in B flat major Krebs.175 for harpsichord and orchestra
Pro Arts Chamber Orchestra of Munich, Robert Veyron‐Lacroix, Carl Ditters von Dittersdorf & Kurt Redel
Concerto in B flat major Krebs.175 for harpsichord and orchestra
Concerto in B flat major Krebs.175 for harpsichord and orchestra
Last played on
