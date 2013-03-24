Vittorio GianniniBorn 19 October 1903. Died 28 November 1966
Vittorio Giannini
1903-10-19
Vittorio Giannini (October 19, 1903, Philadelphia – November 28, 1966, New York City) was a neoromantic American composer of operas, songs, symphonies, and band works.
