The Duke of IronBorn 1906. Died 1968
The Duke of Iron
1906
The Duke of Iron Biography (Wikipedia)
The Duke of Iron (born Cecil Anderson, 1906 – 1968) was a calypsonian, nightclub and concert entertainer, and recording artist from the 1930s through the 1960s. He was renowned for his bawdy humor, crisp diction, and confident vocal mannerisms. His clarity in pronouncing English lyrics helped him achieve tremendous popularity with American audiences.
The Duke of Iron Tracks
The Naughty Fly
Loving Woman Is a Waste Of Time
Calypsonian Invasion
