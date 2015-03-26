Jean Balthasar Tricklir (1750 – 29 November 1813) was a French cellist and composer of German descent.

Born in Dijon, he studied at Mannheim, and became a court musician in Dresden in 1783, remaining there until his death. He was regarded as one of the finest cellist of his days.

Tricklir wrote a number of cello concertos and sonatas, as well as solo and duet works for cello, however, his works are mostly unknown today. He is also an author of two theoretical treatises - Le microcosme musical and Discours analytique.