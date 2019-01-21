Anni HoganBorn 1961
Anni Hogan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1961
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4d661913-0039-4a5e-b924-403fa24d114c
Anni Hogan Biography (Wikipedia)
Anni Hogan is a British musician, record producer, composer and Club DJ, born in 1961. Originally known for her association with British music artist Marc Almond, Hogan now collaborates with a diverse variety of artists including Rachel McFarlane and Cagedbaby.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anni Hogan Tracks
Sort by
Blue Contempt (feat. Lydia Lunch)
Anni Hogan
Blue Contempt (feat. Lydia Lunch)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Contempt (feat. Lydia Lunch)
Last played on
Anni Hogan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist