Mark Dinning
1933-08-17
Mark Dinning Biography (Wikipedia)
Max Edward Dinning (August 17, 1933 — March 22, 1986) — stage name Mark Dinning — was an American pop music singer. In February 1960, the song "Teen Angel", written by his sister Jean (Eugenia) (March 29, 1924 — February 22, 2011) and her husband (Mark's brother-in-law) Red Surrey, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Charts. Jean and two of her sisters, Virginia and Lucille, comprised "The Dinning Sisters", a popular singing trio in the 1940s. Additionally, Dinning is the uncle of Dean Dinning, bass guitarist for alternative rock band Toad the Wet Sprocket.
Teen Angel
Mark Dinning
Teen Angel
Teen Angel
All Of This For Sally
All Of This For Sally
All Of This For Sally
