Max Edward Dinning (August 17, 1933 — March 22, 1986) — stage name Mark Dinning — was an American pop music singer. In February 1960, the song "Teen Angel", written by his sister Jean (Eugenia) (March 29, 1924 — February 22, 2011) and her husband (Mark's brother-in-law) Red Surrey, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Charts. Jean and two of her sisters, Virginia and Lucille, comprised "The Dinning Sisters", a popular singing trio in the 1940s. Additionally, Dinning is the uncle of Dean Dinning, bass guitarist for alternative rock band Toad the Wet Sprocket.