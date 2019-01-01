Tim CommerfordBorn 26 February 1968
Timothy Robert Commerford (born February 26, 1968) is an American musician, best known as the bassist and backing vocalist for the American funk metal band Rage Against the Machine (1991–2000; 2007–2011), supergroups Audioslave (2001–2007; 2017) and Prophets of Rage (2016–present). Since 2013 and 2015, he has also been the lead singer and bassist of the bands Future User and WAKRAT.
He was ranked eighth on Paste magazine's list of "20 Underrated Bass Guitarists" in 2014.
