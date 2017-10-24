The Unwinding HoursFormed 2008
The Unwinding Hours
2008
The Unwinding Hours Biography (Wikipedia)
The Unwinding Hours were a Scottish alternative rock band formed in 2008 by former Aereogramme members Craig B. and Iain Cook. The band released their self-titled debut album on 15 February 2010 and Afterlives in 2012, as well as several tour/live EPs.
The duo announced their project in August 2009 with the following statement: "We used to play in a band called Aereogramme. That may or may not matter to you. Just thought I'd mention it".
The Unwinding Hours Tracks
Spirit Ditch
The Unwinding Hours
Spirit Ditch
Spirit Ditch
The Right To Know
The Unwinding Hours
The Right To Know
The Right To Know
Break
The Unwinding Hours
Break
Break
I've Loved You For So Long
The Unwinding Hours
I've Loved You For So Long
I've Loved You For So Long
Wayward
The Unwinding Hours
Wayward
Wayward
Annie Jane
The Unwinding Hours
Annie Jane
Annie Jane
Tightrope
The Unwinding Hours
Tightrope
Tightrope
Child
The Unwinding Hours
Child
Child
Peaceful Liquid Shell
The Unwinding Hours
Peaceful Liquid Shell
Restless Heart
The Unwinding Hours
Restless Heart
Restless Heart
Peaceful
The Unwinding Hours
Peaceful
Peaceful
