Lenka DusilováBorn 28 December 1975
Lenka Dusilová
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1975-12-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/4d60cb9c-81e2-4ae2-9976-b640b545a303
Lenka Dusilová Biography (Wikipedia)
Lenka Dusilová (born December 28, 1975) is a Czech Angel Award-winning singer-songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lenka Dusilová Tracks
Sort by
5 Steps (feat. Alan Vitouš and Lenka Dusilová)
Clarinet Factory
5 Steps (feat. Alan Vitouš and Lenka Dusilová)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
5 Steps (feat. Alan Vitouš and Lenka Dusilová)
Last played on
Lenka Dusilová Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist