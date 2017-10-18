David Eric Grohl (born January 14, 1969) is an American musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, multi-instrumentalist, and film director. He is the founder, frontman, lead vocalist, rhythm guitarist and primary songwriter of the rock band Foo Fighters since 1994, and was the longest-serving drummer for Nirvana from 1990 to 1994.

Foo Fighters meld melodic elements with heavier ones, and have found worldwide success and won multiple awards, most notably with four of their albums winning Grammy Awards for Best Rock Album. With Nirvana, Grohl established himself as a highly appreciated drummer, and in 2014 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside bandmates Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic in the group's first year of eligibility. Grohl is also the drummer and co-founder of the rock supergroup Them Crooked Vultures, and wrote the music and performed all the instruments for his short-lived side projects Late! and Probot. He has also recorded and frequently toured with rock band Queens of the Stone Age.